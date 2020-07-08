Frito Lay to expand operations in Perry, creates 120 new jobs

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp announced that Frito-Lay will expand its operations in Perry and Kathleen. According to a news release from the Governor’s Office, this will create 120 new jobs in Houston County.

“Frito-Lay is one of the most recognizable U.S. brands, and we are proud that this corporate partner continues to find success in Perry, Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “We are very grateful for the new opportunities this expansion will generate for hardworking Georgians and their families in Houston County.”

This $200 million expansion will add a manufacturing line producing Frito-Lay tortilla chip products and a second line producing Baked Cheetos Puffs.

It also adds strategic space for a future manufacturing line and a warehouse building to address the new manufacturing lines and future growth, according to the news release.