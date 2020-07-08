Authorities searching for murder suspect in Hawkinsville homicide

|
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Eastman Office and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a Hawkinsville man suspected of killing another man.
Authorities identified the murder suspect as 32-year-old Tyree Williams. GBI agents say the incident happened at approximately 5:15 a.m. Wednesday at 19 Jelks Street, in Hawkinsville.
Authorities identified the victim as 39-year-old William Anthony Whitehead, of Hawkinsville.
According to a GBI news release, medical staff took Whitehead to Taylor Regional Hospital where he died. The GBI Crime Lab in Macon will complete the autopsy.
Authorities say that the initial investigation revealed that Whitehead and other family members were at their Jelks Street residence. Later, Williams entered the house and shot Whitehead.
Arrest warrants have been obtained for Williams for malice murder, aggravated assault, and home invasion.
GBI and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Williams, call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988. You can also call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-1521.