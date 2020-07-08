Hay House reopens with safety precautions

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of Macon’s historic sites has reopened to visitors.
According to the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, the Hay House will offer limited tours with special regulations to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Following Guidelines and Procedures
- Social Distancing: Unrelated guests will be expected to maintain 6-feet of social distancing. All tours are guided by trained docents who are available to answer questions during and after the tour and to help maintain social distancing.
- Face Coverings: All guests and staff will be required to wear face coverings during tours of the House. Sorry, no exceptions. Disposable masks are available for purchase at cost if needed.
- Tour group limit: Tour groups will be limited to 10 people.
- Heightened cleaning procedures: Hand sanitizer is available at entry and throughout the House for public use. Staff will clean frequently touched areas regularly throughout the day.
“We are thrilled, the house has been very quiet and has been empty for the past several months,” said William Aultman, director of Collections & Programs. “We are really excited to have folks back into the museum. But of course, we want everyone to be safe. And we want everyone to follow social distancing and have a great time while they are here.”
The Hay House will also require visitors to read and sign a certification and release of liability form.
As part of the waiver, visitors must self-certify that they have none of the symptoms of COVID-19 as defined by the Centers for Disease Control.