Loeffler visits Robins Air Force Base on Thursday

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler — a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee — plans to visit Robins Air Force Base on Thursday, July 9. This is according to a news release from the senator’s office.

The news release says that this will be Loeffler’s first visit to RAFB. She will discuss base priorities.