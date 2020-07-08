Macedonia Baptist Church holds food giveaway

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With the pandemic causing layoffs across Middle Georgia, Macedonia Baptist church is providing relief for residents.
The church gave away groceries Wednesday along with the Macon Rescue Mission to continue making a difference in the community.
Minister Belvin Ware says they are aiming to meet the needs of more families in Macon.
“There’s a need for this community to be fed, especially during a time of this pandemic, “ Ware said. “Where a lot of people have been laid off and a lot of people are not working. Macedonia is located in one of the biggest food deserts in Macon.”
The food giveaway happened at 1:30 p.m. at the church.