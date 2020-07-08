UPDATE (Wednesday, July 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases per county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/8/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 103,890 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 8.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 310 1670.17 14 44
Atkinson 179 2148.86 2 22
Bacon 286 2507.89 5 24
Baker 43 1379.97 3 12
Baldwin 612 1377.51 34 78
Banks 146 730.66 1 23
Barrow 574 664.48 25 116
Bartow 844 761.93 42 163
Ben Hill 195 1171.52 1 16
Berrien 154 798.92 0 9
Bibb 1482 974.04 41 268
Bleckley 81 630.94 1 6
Brantley 120 624.93 3 7
Brooks 202 1284.42 11 20
Bryan 200 511.03 5 26
Bulloch 546 687.08 4 40
Burke 161 720.62 7 34
Butts 325 1291.01 34 32
Calhoun 168 2659.49 6 35
Camden 233 432.09 2 10
Candler 73 673.62 0 6
Carroll 916 762.58 40 117
Catoosa 334 485.67 8 28
Charlton 76 573.54 2 10
Chatham 2068 707.79 38 242
Chattahoochee 433 4028.28 0 7
Chattooga 76 306.87 2 5
Cherokee 1593 597.49 46 198
Clarke 804 619.51 15 67
Clay 56 1961.47 2 5
Clayton 2517 825.68 81 267
Clinch 115 1727.76 3 11
Cobb 6255 791.18 248 954
Coffee 666 1547.33 17 115
Colquitt 1180 2599.52 19 87
Columbia 690 434.97 12 65
Cook 196 1124.05 3 23
Coweta 806 530.26 16 63
Crawford 54 441.61 0 4
Crisp 300 1345.96 12 45
Dade 77 476.43 1 5
Dawson 162 599.53 3 26
Decatur 271 1029.56 8 29
DeKalb 7362 928.19 175 1023
Dodge 127 623.01 2 10
Dooly 217 1619.4 12 44
Dougherty 2036 2264.61 155 471
Douglas 1230 809.71 37 210
Early 290 2858.27 31 29
Echols 188 4736.71 0 6
Effingham 222 346.73 1 24
Elbert 142 749.54 0 10
Emanuel 178 785.39 3 17
Evans 34 318.14 0 2
Fannin 112 425.53 1 10
Fayette 472 401.55 19 50
Floyd 654 654.55 15 59
Forsyth 1042 412.66 15 112
Franklin 234 1003.04 1 16
Fulton 9358 851.36 319 1198
Gilmer 202 642.96 2 23
Glascock 13 429.75 0 0
Glynn 1322 1536.37 8 61
Gordon 470 809.66 18 44
Grady 242 986.15 4 35
Greene 108 577.02 9 20
Gwinnett 10237 1054.12 175 1213
Habersham 738 1611.35 38 107
Hall 3573 1731.53 63 482
Hancock 224 2734.04 33 37
Haralson 95 309.22 5 17
Harris 401 1155.22 11 47
Hart 91 348.57 0 8
Heard 75 606.31 3 7
Henry 1568 653.7 33 119
Houston 854 543.81 28 150
Irwin 84 890.49 1 10
Jackson 469 627.84 10 56
Jasper 78 549.33 1 8
Jeff Davis 136 897.81 3 12
Jefferson 159 1038.33 2 17
Jenkins 132 1539.18 12 29
Johnson 112 1159.3 2 17
Jones 123 430.21 0 7
Lamar 139 718.46 6 15
Lanier 153 1478.12 3 11
Laurens 279 589.9 1 28
Lee 413 1378 22 70
Liberty 171 276.23 1 21
Lincoln 53 652.31 1 9
Long 58 291.24 1 2
Lowndes 1698 1440.47 14 102
Lumpkin 154 455.59 4 32
Macon 131 1008.62 9 36
Madison 136 450.67 4 20
Marion 88 1061.14 2 13
McDuffie 132 611.2 7 29
McIntosh 71 487.4 1 3
Meriwether 230 1094.2 3 26
Miller 53 919.5 0 3
Mitchell 475 2153.61 39 100
Monroe 226 815.09 18 31
Montgomery 45 487.86 0 4
Morgan 67 350.09 0 8
Murray 270 670.62 2 20
Muscogee 2344 1223.22 55 280
Newton 779 693.34 12 102
Non-Georgia Resident 7352 0 51 242
Oconee 200 479.19 11 27
Oglethorpe 100 656.17 7 18
Paulding 765 443.37 16 96
Peach 130 474.89 10 29
Pickens 107 319.12 5 16
Pierce 223 1140.96 5 30
Pike 108 572.64 3 12
Polk 274 630.15 1 17
Pulaski 57 523.27 2 8
Putnam 201 918.44 12 24
Quitman 19 828.25 1 5
Rabun 59 347.34 3 16
Randolph 204 3020.43 25 36
Richmond 1387 685.82 58 242
Rockdale 606 638.16 11 108
Schley 26 492.89 1 7
Screven 102 733.81 7 21
Seminole 54 663.39 2 8
Spalding 515 745.19 33 74
Stephens 280 1063.51 6 38
Stewart 206 3361.07 3 43
Sumter 590 2006.87 50 154
Talbot 88 1429.04 3 15
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 167 657.2 0 11
Taylor 39 490.07 2 11
Telfair 136 869.34 3 12
Terrell 238 2810.91 28 58
Thomas 533 1199.61 32 79
Tift 903 2211.61 26 113
Toombs 296 1096.99 5 24
Towns 58 481.97 1 10
Treutlen 36 527.16 1 8
Troup 1678 2383.05 36 173
Turner 183 2265.97 17 34
Twiggs 40 494.68 1 8
Union 89 351.29 3 25
Unknown 1159 0 2 35
Upson 382 1453.74 45 47
Walker 363 521.48 12 18
Walton 497 518.71 28 65
Ware 555 1547.99 16 70
Warren 30 575.82 0 11
Washington 159 783.17 1 14
Wayne 122 407.02 0 9
Webster 27 1058.82 2 7
Wheeler 56 708.05 0 2
White 159 500.66 4 30
Whitfield 1520 1452.16 15 72
Wilcox 132 1501.71 15 20
Wilkes 87 868.78 1 17
Wilkinson 100 1121.2 9 28
Worth 343 1702.91 22 57
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,172,267 (1,000,409 reported molecular tests; 171,858 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 103,890* (10.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,922 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:54 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

