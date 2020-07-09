35,000+ pounds of food, 2,000+ books being distributed in Macon Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Parents can stop by Westside High School Friday to pick up food and books for their children.

It’s a collaboration between the United Way of Central Georgia, the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and Center Hill Baptist Church.

The event at the school, located at 2851 Heath Road in Macon, will start at 11 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. or until supplies are gone.

More than 30,000 pounds of food, in 5-day supply boxes, will be given out to about 500 families in need, as well as more than 2,000 books.

