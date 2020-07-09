Baldwin County Schools plans for students to return

Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin County Board of Education is still finalizing plans for how students will go back to school in the Fall.

Dr. Noris Price — the superintendent of Baldwin County Schools — says the Board of Education is taking action to ensure student safety.

“We are working hard to make sure that they come back to school and that they are safe. That is very important to us,” Price said.

The school system developed a three-part plan for the return of students. Baldwin County plans to test out in-person learning on August 10. Dr. Price says that masks will not be optional.

“We are going to require masks for all students and staff members,” Price stated, “Of course we will work with those students who may be categorized as a vulnerable population and therefore may not be able to wear a mask.”

If COVID-19 continues to rise in Baldwin County

If Baldwin COVID-19 cases rise to an alarming level, students will participate in staggered learning. This means students will physically attend two days per week and participate virtually the other three days.

However, if COVID-19 continues to grow, will allow schools to operate virtually for the rest of the school year.

Lakeview Academy teacher, Ryan Maraziti, says he will teach in-person this fall and looks forward to seeing his students.

“I’m excited to get in there,” Maraziti said, “I don’t know if either path is more affected than the other but we certainly can’t insulate our students from life’s adversities and unexpected turns. I can tell you this. We can help them by modeling what it means to be culturally aware, empathetic, and resilient.”

However, Dr. Price says the three-part plan is not set in stone. The board plans to change their actions if the virus, the local health department, and the Georgia Department of Education instructs them to do so.