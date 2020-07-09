Bibb School Board holding 2 public hearings regarding FY 2021 budget

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Board of Education will hold two public hearings this month regarding the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 budget.
The first is Tuesday, July 14 at 5 p.m. The second is Thursday, July 23 at 5 p.m.
The board will vote on the final adoption of the budget on July 23.
The budget, which includes a 10% cut in State QBE (Quality Basic Education) revenue, was tentatively approved on July 7.
All hearings and meetings will take place by teleconference due to COVID-19.
If you’d like to address the board, you must submit a request. You can do that here.
The agenda will be posted prior to the meeting at here.
