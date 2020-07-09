Bibb Sheriff’s Office needs help finding woman suspected of credit card fraud

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a woman suspected of committing financial transaction card theft and fraud.

Investigators say the victim reported the incident on June 11 around 7:15 in the evening. Deputies say they met with the victim about receiving unauthorized transaction alerts on her account.

Investigators say the woman has red-braided hair. Images taken from the surveillance video at Flash Food show the woman.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers

If you have any information on the identity and whereabouts of this person, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.