Former Mercer head basketball coach Bill Bibb dies at 86

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Legendary Mercer men’s head basketball coach Bill Bibb died Thursday afternoon at the age of 86.
Bibb, who was the winningest coach in Mercer men’s basketball history, won 222 games in his 15 years as head coach.
Bibb guided Mercer to two NCAA Tournament appearances and also led the program to two Trans America Athletic Conference titles in 1981 and 1985.
Bibb was inducted into Mercer’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997 and the Macon Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.