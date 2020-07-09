Georgia sees dramatic rise in COVID-19 patients in hospitals

|
ATLANTA (AP) — With 82% of Georgia’s critical care beds now in use, health systems across the state say they’re quickly nearing capacity as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.
The Albany area was one of Georgia’s hardest-hit regions early on in the virus’s spread. Hospitalizations are now climbing dramatically there once again.
The Phoebe Putney Health System’s CEO said Thursday that hospital admissions of people with COVID-19 are soaring.
Emory Healthcare says hospitalizations of its COVID-19 patients have more than tripled in the past 14 days.
In Middle Georgia, Navicent Health says it has also seen a dramatic increase this week.
