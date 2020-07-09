Loeffler addresses WNBA letter while visiting Middle Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler addressed a letter she sent to the WNBA Commissioner this week while visiting Middle Georgia on Thursday.

Loeffler, who co-owns WNBA team the Atlanta Dream, urged the organization’s commissioner do away with plans to allow players to wear warm up jerseys with “Black Lives Matter” displays on them. Instead, Loeffler suggested that the players wear American flags on their uniforms.

Loeffler says there is no room for racism in this country.

“They’re anit-semitic, they’re promoting violence,” said Loeffler. “I think this isn’t the way to make sure we have racial equality in this country. We need to make sure that we are providing the opportunities and freedoms for all Americans,” said Loeffler.

In response to Loeffler’s letter, WNBA Commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, said the organization will continue to fight for social justice.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association, which represents WNBA players, tweeted “E-N-O-U-G-H! O-U-T!” in response to Leoffler’s idea.

Loeffler visited Robins Air Force Base on Thursday. She met with military leaders to learn more about the base’s priorities and its role in supporting our national defense. The Senate is going to continue consideration of the National Defense Authorization for fiscal year 2021 when they return to Washington.

 

 

