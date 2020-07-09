Macon mayor urges taking preventative measures, slow spread of COVID

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Mayor Robert Reichert issued an executive order urging people and businesses to take preventative measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Macon-Bibb County, the mayor issued the executive order on Thursday.

In a statement from Mayor Robert Reichert, he says:

“We’ve seen such a drastic increase in confirmed cases in recent weeks, and – coupled with regular health issues. That has put a strain on healthcare, public safety and services, the ability for businesses to remain open, and the inability to plan properly for work and school. It’s at this point each of us as people, businesses, and organizations recognize the impact we have on each other’s health and take preventative steps.”

The mayor encourages people to wear masks as people interact with others. He also encourages remote-business meetings or larger-rooms meetings with limited people so they can be spaced apart, according to the news release.

“I’ve seen people and businesses taking great proactive steps, and they should be an example to all. I want each of you to feel confident in taking the steps that local, state, and national public health agencies agree are the way to move us forward,” says Mayor Reichert.

Mayor Reichert urges residents to: