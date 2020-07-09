Motorcyclist dies after car strikes him in Macon

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into a fatal accident after a woman hit a motorcyclist. Investigators say the accident happened on Jeffersonville Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators identified the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Sidney Stone.

Deputies say that a woman driving a Kia Optima made a left turn from Jeffersonville Road onto Ruark Road when she collided with a dirt bike. Stone was crossing over Ruark Road when the woman struck him.

Also, investigators say the Stone did not have lights, and the woman did not see the dirt bike.

Authorities say the woman was not injured. However, an ambulance took Stone to the Medical Center Navicent Health where he later died.



Anyone with information

If you have any information about this accident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Fatal Accident Investigators at 478-751-7500.