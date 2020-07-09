Rain chances decreasing as temperatures are on the rise

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures are going to be on the rise as we head into a HOT weekend in Middle Georgia.
TODAY.
Under a partly sunny sky, high temperatures will top out in the low to middle 90’s across the area. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are back as well for one final day before the rain coverage becomes more isolated tomorrow. Overnight temperatures will fall into the low and middle 70’s as a few showers hang around through midnight.
TOMORROW.
For the final day of the work week we will see temperatures rise into the middle 90’s under a mostly sunny sky. Afternoon showers and storms will be isolated at best as we return to our typical summertime pop up shower pattern.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
The heat and humidity continues as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 90’s, but when you mix in the humidity it will feel like the triple digits. Rain chances this weekend will be isolated before slightly better shower coverage returns early next week.
