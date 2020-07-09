Suspects wanted for charging tips to “pick-up” orders at Ole Times Country Buffet

Deputies are searching for Ja’Nya Taylor, Damaiha Reed and Dalendria Lowe.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for three women accused of adding tips to “pick up” orders on their job at Ole Times Country Buffet on Eisenhower Parkway.

According to a news release, the former employees are accused of going into the computer system and adding tips to “pick-up” orders, when customers did not leave a tip. Deputies say this happened between May 22, 2020 through June 15, 2020.

According to deputies, the three females were caught on camera, at different times, accessing the computer to cash out the customers. Cameras show once the customers walked away, the suspects would open the cash drawer and pocket the cash.

Between the three employees, an investigation revealed tips were charged against 258 customers, totaling to more than $824.50.

All three employees were terminated upon discovery of thefts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three suspects are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

