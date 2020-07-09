Tropical Storm Fay forms near the North Carolina coast

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
3
The National Hurricane Center has initiated forecasts on Tropical Storm Fay this afternoon.

Aircraft reconnaissance measured winds near the center of the storm, which is just off the coast of North Carolina,at 30-40 kts.

The track for this tropical storm will take it up the east coast and near New York City by Saturday.

There are no threats to Middle Georgia, but areas in the northeast could see heavy rain and gusty winds.

Fay is the earliest named 6th storm of the season.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.