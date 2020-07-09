UPDATE (Thursday, July 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 9, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/9/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 106,727 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 9.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 313 1686.33 14 45
Atkinson 182 2184.87 2 22
Bacon 289 2534.2 5 24
Baker 43 1379.97 3 12
Baldwin 617 1388.76 34 79
Banks 147 735.66 1 23
Barrow 589 681.85 25 116
Bartow 859 775.47 42 163
Ben Hill 209 1255.63 1 16
Berrien 162 840.42 0 9
Bibb 1564 1027.93 41 273
Bleckley 81 630.94 1 6
Brantley 122 635.35 3 7
Brooks 204 1297.13 11 20
Bryan 209 534.02 5 26
Bulloch 561 705.95 4 42
Burke 161 720.62 7 34
Butts 329 1306.9 34 32
Calhoun 168 2659.49 6 35
Camden 235 435.8 2 10
Candler 74 682.85 0 6
Carroll 946 787.55 40 117
Catoosa 339 492.94 8 28
Charlton 81 611.27 2 10
Chatham 2117 724.56 38 244
Chattahoochee 433 4028.28 0 7
Chattooga 77 310.91 2 5
Cherokee 1621 607.99 46 198
Clarke 841 648.02 15 68
Clay 56 1961.47 2 5
Clayton 2580 846.35 81 279
Clinch 115 1727.76 3 11
Cobb 6369 805.6 248 958
Coffee 734 1705.31 17 122
Colquitt 1189 2619.35 19 87
Columbia 709 446.95 12 65
Cook 205 1175.66 3 23
Coweta 821 540.13 16 63
Crawford 56 457.97 0 5
Crisp 301 1350.44 12 45
Dade 77 476.43 1 5
Dawson 167 618.04 3 26
Decatur 282 1071.35 8 29
DeKalb 7472 942.06 175 1028
Dodge 131 642.63 2 12
Dooly 219 1634.33 12 44
Dougherty 2042 2271.29 155 472
Douglas 1259 828.8 37 212
Early 290 2858.27 31 29
Echols 191 4812.3 0 6
Effingham 224 349.86 1 24
Elbert 143 754.82 0 10
Emanuel 181 798.62 3 17
Evans 38 355.57 0 3
Fannin 115 436.93 1 11
Fayette 476 404.95 19 50
Floyd 670 670.56 15 59
Forsyth 1057 418.6 15 114
Franklin 239 1024.48 1 17
Fulton 9586 872.1 319 1205
Gilmer 216 687.53 2 23
Glascock 13 429.75 0 0
Glynn 1332 1547.99 9 62
Gordon 480 826.89 18 44
Grady 242 986.15 4 35
Greene 109 582.36 9 20
Gwinnett 10415 1072.45 175 1224
Habersham 740 1615.72 39 107
Hall 3620 1754.31 63 485
Hancock 225 2746.25 33 37
Haralson 101 328.75 5 17
Harris 410 1181.15 12 47
Hart 92 352.4 0 8
Heard 79 638.64 3 7
Henry 1611 671.62 33 119
Houston 871 554.64 29 154
Irwin 89 943.5 1 11
Jackson 483 646.59 10 57
Jasper 83 584.55 1 8
Jeff Davis 142 937.42 3 12
Jefferson 164 1070.99 2 18
Jenkins 135 1574.16 12 31
Johnson 113 1169.65 2 17
Jones 130 454.69 0 7
Lamar 140 723.63 6 15
Lanier 160 1545.74 3 11
Laurens 297 627.96 1 28
Lee 414 1381.34 22 70
Liberty 178 287.54 1 22
Lincoln 56 689.23 1 9
Long 59 296.26 1 2
Lowndes 1743 1478.65 14 102
Lumpkin 158 467.43 4 33
Macon 132 1016.32 9 36
Madison 143 473.87 4 21
Marion 88 1061.14 2 13
McDuffie 136 629.72 7 29
McIntosh 71 487.4 1 3
Meriwether 233 1108.47 3 26
Miller 55 954.2 0 3
Mitchell 477 2162.68 40 100
Monroe 226 815.09 19 32
Montgomery 48 520.38 0 5
Morgan 71 370.99 0 8
Murray 274 680.56 2 20
Muscogee 2438 1272.27 55 281
Newton 812 722.72 12 105
Non-Georgia Resident 8034 0 50 245
Oconee 213 510.34 11 28
Oglethorpe 101 662.73 7 18
Paulding 778 450.9 16 96
Peach 133 485.84 10 30
Pickens 112 334.03 5 16
Pierce 230 1176.77 5 30
Pike 110 583.24 3 12
Polk 283 650.84 1 17
Pulaski 57 523.27 2 8
Putnam 197 900.16 12 24
Quitman 20 871.84 1 5
Rabun 61 359.12 3 16
Randolph 205 3035.24 25 36
Richmond 1448 715.98 59 244
Rockdale 625 658.17 11 109
Schley 27 511.85 1 7
Screven 105 755.4 7 21
Seminole 54 663.39 2 8
Spalding 527 762.55 33 74
Stephens 286 1086.3 6 38
Stewart 207 3377.39 3 43
Sumter 598 2034.08 50 154
Talbot 88 1429.04 3 15
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 174 684.74 0 11
Taylor 39 490.07 2 11
Telfair 137 875.74 3 12
Terrell 238 2810.91 28 58
Thomas 536 1206.36 32 79
Tift 924 2263.04 26 113
Toombs 304 1126.64 5 25
Towns 58 481.97 1 10
Treutlen 41 600.38 1 8
Troup 1698 2411.45 38 176
Turner 185 2290.74 17 34
Twiggs 41 507.05 1 8
Union 92 363.13 3 26
Unknown 1211 0 2 34
Upson 383 1457.55 45 47
Walker 364 522.91 12 18
Walton 504 526.02 28 65
Ware 576 1606.56 16 71
Warren 30 575.82 0 11
Washington 163 802.88 1 14
Wayne 134 447.05 0 9
Webster 31 1215.69 2 7
Wheeler 56 708.05 0 2
White 159 500.66 4 31
Whitfield 1610 1538.14 15 72
Wilcox 132 1501.71 15 20
Wilkes 87 868.78 1 18
Wilkinson 102 1143.63 9 28
Worth 346 1717.8 22 57
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,194,337 (1,019,422 reported molecular tests; 174,915 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 106,727* (10.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,930 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 9, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

