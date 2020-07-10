How Middle Georgia colleges will hold classes in the fall

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fall classes start on most college campuses next month. The COVID-19 pandemic has college administrators rethinking how students will attend class this year.
When students return to Middle Georgia State University on August 12th, their classes will look different.
“We’re going to utilize our conference center and have moved some of our classes into that space,” said Jennifer Stenander, Middle Georgia State University’s Vice President for Enrollment Management. “Each classroom, will look different, depending on the size. Where we may have had 40 students in a classroom its going to have a lot less because we will be social distancing,” said Stenander.
The University System of Georgia has made mask wearing a requirement on all of its campuses. Middle Georgia State students, faculty and staff will be given four reuseable masks when they return in August.
Students can also choose to take classes in person, online or a combination of the two.
Those are the same options for students who attend Central Georgia Technical College, which begins fall classes on August 18th.
Although, if a student chooses to come to an in person class, there are some new requirements.
“Screening processes, cleaning processes, and also PPE, which includes personal protective equipment which includes their masks,” said Jessica Willcox, Central Georgia Technical College’s Nursing Division Head.
Masks are encouraged, but not required on Central Georgia Technical College’s campuses.
Mercer University in Macon will hold in person classes in the fall and every student will get a “Bears Care Kit.”
“These are small boxes that have a Mercer cloth in the box, a small bottle of hand sanitizer, a digital thermometer,” said Larry Brumley, Mercer University’s Senior Vice President for Marketing, Communications and Chief of Staff.
Students will also have their temperatures taken in high traffic areas. Mercer University students will start classes on August 18th.
Plans for the fall semester at all three colleges could change though, depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic plays out.