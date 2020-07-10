A cold front brings lower humidity, but temps heat up this weekend

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
7
Listen to the content of this post:

It has been another night of scattered storms across Middle Georgia after a day of high heat.

Overnight a cold front will continue to push towards the east coast. This will pass through Middle Georgia by tomorrow morning clearing out any cloud cover.Behind the front, dry air will begin to filter in and bring much lower humidity to much of Middle and North Georgia.

This dry air will also keep our rain chances very low tomorrow afternoon. Unfortunately with the dry air, we are expecting a hot day with high temps warming to the upper 90’s.

Humidity and storm chances will both return Sunday and stick around through much of next week.

Be sure to take precautions if you are going to be outdoors for long periods of time tomorrow and through next week.
I say that because not only are high temps going to be in the mid and upper 90’s, but because we will be increasing our humidity next week as well.

Stay safe this weekend and try and stay cool!

Previous articleWestside hosts food, book distribution in Macon
Next articleFVSU head football coach Maurice Flowers talks suspended season
mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.