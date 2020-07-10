FVSU head football coach Maurice Flowers talks suspended season

Montezz Allen
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced Thursday it is suspending all 2020 fall sporting and championship events because of coronavirus concerns.

Unfortunately, that included the Fort Valley State Wildcats.

They were looking to build on top of the season they had last year. The Wildcats finished 6-4 overall and 4-2 in their conference.

Also, first year head coach Maurice Flowers was looking to make an impact right away. The program hired him back in December of 2019.

Flowers brings more than 20 years of coaching experience to the program.

Although it hurts, Flowers says he understands the decision.

“Yes, it’s disappointing, but at the same time, you know, it’s part of life,” Flowers said. “Life is not smooth. You’re going to have a lot of ups and downs in life, so it’s really just life-lessons is what we’re dealing with.

“Life is how you respond to adversity. Do you let adversity knock you down and keep you down or do you go through adversity and come out stronger on the other end. And that’s our plan for our football program.”

Flowers also addressed how his players are dealing with the situation.

“Our young men understand it,” Flowers said. “It doesn’t take away the hurt, but they understand it and one of the things that we say is we want to control the controlables, and we can’t control what’s going on with Covid-19. We can just do our part. Wear our mask and practice social distancing, and things like that. But, our guys, they were upset, but we understand that now we have to refocus, go on through the first semester and still prepare like a championship team would prepare.”

 

Montezz Allen
