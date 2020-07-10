Mom to Mom: Kool-Aid sherbet

Listen to the content of this post:

In this segment of Mom to Mom, Mandy shows you how to make an easy and delicious treat with your kids this summer.

Kool-Aid sherbet ingredients

(1) pack of Kool-Aid

(1) one cup of sugar

(3) three cups of milk

Steps

Get a bowl and add one pack of Kool-Aid. Any flavor, it doesn’t matter. Add one cup of sugar. Add three cups of milk. Whisk all three ingredients until the sugar and Kool-Aid mix dissolves. Pour the contents into a shallow dish, cover, then place in the freezer for about two hours, or mostly until set. After two hours, you want to pull it back out. It’s going to look a lot like a slushie. You can use a whisk, or you can use a mixer just to kind of mix it up and break it up and kind of stir it really good. Put it back in the refrigerator until it’s 100% set.

If you’re looking for something fun and different, a nice little summer treat, definitely give Kool-Aid sherbet a try and as always moms, we’d love to hear those wonderful ideas that you give your kids.

You can post it to our Facebook page and we'll see you on the next Mom to Mom.