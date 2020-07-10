DaybreakLocal News MORNING UPDATE: Macon mayor urges taking preventative measures, slow spread of COVID; 30,000+ pounds of food, 2,400+ books being distributed in Macon Friday By Chip Matthews - July 10, 2020 0 14 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Listen to the content of this post: MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Click on the following links to read the full stories: Macon mayor urges taking preventative measures, slow spread of COVID 30,000+ pounds of food, 2,400+ books being distributed in Macon Friday