UPDATE (Friday, July 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
4582
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 10, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/10/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 111,211 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 10.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 317 1707.88 14 45
Atkinson 190 2280.91 2 24
Bacon 293 2569.27 5 24
Baker 43 1379.97 3 12
Baldwin 641 1442.78 35 80
Banks 151 755.68 1 24
Barrow 606 701.53 26 118
Bartow 879 793.53 42 163
Ben Hill 228 1369.78 1 16
Berrien 167 866.36 0 9
Bibb 1622 1066.05 41 286
Bleckley 84 654.31 1 6
Brantley 129 671.81 3 7
Brooks 218 1386.15 11 21
Bryan 230 587.68 5 28
Bulloch 581 731.12 5 43
Burke 167 747.47 7 35
Butts 334 1326.77 35 32
Calhoun 169 2675.32 6 35
Camden 255 472.89 2 12
Candler 82 756.67 0 6
Carroll 1008 839.17 40 117
Catoosa 352 511.84 8 28
Charlton 97 732.02 2 10
Chatham 2334 798.83 38 254
Chattahoochee 462 4298.07 0 8
Chattooga 81 327.06 2 5
Cherokee 1674 627.87 47 199
Clarke 897 691.17 15 70
Clay 59 2066.55 2 5
Clayton 2708 888.34 81 293
Clinch 114 1712.74 3 11
Cobb 6708 848.48 250 968
Coffee 908 2109.57 17 123
Colquitt 1227 2703.06 20 88
Columbia 783 493.6 12 69
Cook 235 1347.71 4 24
Coweta 856 563.15 16 65
Crawford 57 466.14 0 6
Crisp 308 1381.85 13 45
Dade 78 482.61 1 5
Dawson 170 629.14 3 26
Decatur 301 1143.53 8 31
DeKalb 7973 1005.23 177 1059
Dodge 136 667.16 2 12
Dooly 220 1641.79 13 44
Dougherty 2138 2378.07 155 473
Douglas 1347 886.73 39 219
Early 296 2917.41 31 29
Echols 192 4837.49 0 6
Effingham 260 406.09 1 26
Elbert 151 797.04 0 10
Emanuel 190 838.33 3 17
Evans 42 393 0 4
Fannin 121 459.73 1 11
Fayette 498 423.67 19 49
Floyd 693 693.58 15 59
Forsyth 1096 434.05 15 119
Franklin 248 1063.05 1 17
Fulton 10021 911.68 321 1230
Gilmer 229 728.9 2 25
Glascock 14 462.81 0 0
Glynn 1487 1728.13 9 72
Gordon 491 845.84 18 44
Grady 248 1010.59 4 37
Greene 111 593.04 9 20
Gwinnett 10741 1106.01 178 1268
Habersham 751 1639.74 41 109
Hall 3713 1799.38 63 497
Hancock 226 2758.45 33 38
Haralson 105 341.77 5 17
Harris 415 1195.55 12 47
Hart 101 386.87 0 8
Heard 78 630.56 3 7
Henry 1692 705.39 34 119
Houston 938 597.3 30 155
Irwin 99 1049.51 1 13
Jackson 499 668.01 11 60
Jasper 83 584.55 1 8
Jeff Davis 144 950.62 3 12
Jefferson 173 1129.76 2 19
Jenkins 137 1597.48 12 31
Johnson 121 1252.46 2 18
Jones 131 458.19 0 7
Lamar 144 744.3 6 15
Lanier 163 1574.73 3 11
Laurens 344 727.33 1 29
Lee 418 1394.68 22 71
Liberty 195 315 1 22
Lincoln 59 726.15 1 10
Long 62 311.32 1 2
Lowndes 1810 1535.49 17 105
Lumpkin 161 476.3 4 33
Macon 137 1054.82 9 36
Madison 158 523.58 4 21
Marion 97 1169.66 3 13
McDuffie 145 671.39 8 32
McIntosh 79 542.32 1 3
Meriwether 241 1146.53 3 27
Miller 58 1006.25 0 3
Mitchell 486 2203.48 40 102
Monroe 229 825.91 19 32
Montgomery 51 552.91 0 7
Morgan 74 386.67 0 8
Murray 282 700.43 2 20
Muscogee 2628 1371.42 55 289
Newton 863 768.11 14 115
Non-Georgia Resident 7614 0 50 256
Oconee 224 536.69 12 29
Oglethorpe 104 682.41 7 18
Paulding 812 470.61 16 98
Peach 145 529.68 10 31
Pickens 112 334.03 5 16
Pierce 238 1217.7 5 30
Pike 112 593.85 3 12
Polk 297 683.04 1 18
Pulaski 60 550.81 2 8
Putnam 204 932.15 12 24
Quitman 20 871.84 1 5
Rabun 67 394.44 3 16
Randolph 211 3124.07 25 36
Richmond 1517 750.1 60 254
Rockdale 654 688.71 11 119
Schley 29 549.76 1 7
Screven 107 769.78 7 21
Seminole 54 663.39 2 8
Spalding 538 778.47 33 74
Stephens 303 1150.87 6 38
Stewart 211 3442.65 3 45
Sumter 603 2051.09 50 154
Talbot 93 1510.23 3 15
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 179 704.42 0 11
Taylor 35 439.81 2 11
Telfair 172 1099.46 3 14
Terrell 238 2810.91 28 58
Thomas 578 1300.89 32 81
Tift 950 2326.72 28 117
Toombs 315 1167.4 5 25
Towns 64 531.83 1 10
Treutlen 45 658.95 1 9
Troup 1716 2437.02 38 179
Turner 188 2327.89 17 35
Twiggs 41 507.05 1 9
Union 98 386.82 3 28
Unknown 1363 0 1 35
Upson 384 1461.35 45 47
Walker 367 527.22 12 19
Walton 527 550.02 28 68
Ware 596 1662.34 16 74
Warren 30 575.82 0 13
Washington 177 871.84 1 15
Wayne 139 463.74 0 9
Webster 32 1254.9 2 7
Wheeler 56 708.05 0 2
White 167 525.85 4 32
Whitfield 1705 1628.9 15 74
Wilcox 134 1524.46 15 20
Wilkes 88 878.77 1 18
Wilkinson 109 1222.11 9 30
Worth 351 1742.63 22 58
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,223,592 (1,046,348 reported molecular tests; 177,244 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 111,211* (10.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,965 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, July 10, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

