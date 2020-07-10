Westside hosts food, book distribution in Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon high school hosted a food and book distribution Friday.
United Way of Central Georgia, the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and Center Hill Baptist Church partnered for a food and book distribution at Westside High School.
Friday’s distribution was the first and largest food giveaway in west Macon since the start of coronavirus pandemic.
One organizer says they fed nearly 500 families. They also passed out about 2,400 books to children.
“With all the unknowns and uncertainties in the world you know just like food, just like water medical, books are essential,” said Shelton Land, manager of education programs United Way Central Georgia.
“They are an essential part of what we need to keep our students learning for the academic year,” Land said. “And then we don’t know what’s going to happen in the future so you have to keep that going in the home.”
Land says the distribution was located at Westside High School due to the lack of grocery stories in the area.