UPDATE (Saturday, July 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 1,245,239 (1,064,873 reported molecular tests; 180,366 reported antibody tests)

Positive molecular tests: 114,401* (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)

*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



2,996 across the state

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 11, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.



