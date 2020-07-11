Home Georgia News UPDATE (Saturday, July 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 11, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/11/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 114,401 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 11.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 340 1831.8 14 46
Atkinson 194 2328.93 2 25
Bacon 301 2639.42 5 24
Baker 44 1412.07 3 12
Baldwin 647 1456.29 35 80
Banks 153 765.69 1 25
Barrow 625 723.52 27 124
Bartow 926 835.96 42 164
Ben Hill 229 1375.79 1 16
Berrien 170 881.93 0 9
Bibb 1663 1093 42 296
Bleckley 87 677.68 1 7
Brantley 137 713.47 3 8
Brooks 223 1417.94 11 22
Bryan 243 620.9 5 31
Bulloch 609 766.36 6 44
Burke 168 751.95 7 35
Butts 339 1346.63 35 32
Calhoun 169 2675.32 6 35
Camden 265 491.43 2 12
Candler 88 812.03 0 5
Carroll 1024 852.49 40 117
Catoosa 357 519.11 8 28
Charlton 99 747.11 2 10
Chatham 2452 839.22 38 267
Chattahoochee 463 4307.38 0 8
Chattooga 80 323.02 2 5
Cherokee 1734 650.37 48 200
Clarke 925 712.75 15 71
Clay 61 2136.6 2 5
Clayton 2759 905.07 82 304
Clinch 115 1727.76 3 11
Cobb 6940 877.83 253 986
Coffee 920 2137.45 17 124
Colquitt 1265 2786.77 20 91
Columbia 829 522.6 12 71
Cook 238 1364.91 4 24
Coweta 881 579.6 16 65
Crawford 57 466.14 0 7
Crisp 309 1386.33 13 45
Dade 79 488.8 1 5
Dawson 173 640.24 3 27
Decatur 310 1177.72 8 31
DeKalb 8144 1026.79 181 1087
Dodge 138 676.97 2 12
Dooly 220 1641.79 13 44
Dougherty 2146 2386.96 156 475
Douglas 1388 913.72 39 226
Early 306 3015.97 31 29
Echols 192 4837.49 0 6
Effingham 273 426.39 1 26
Elbert 172 907.89 0 11
Emanuel 209 922.17 3 17
Evans 48 449.14 0 4
Fannin 123 467.33 1 11
Fayette 509 433.03 19 49
Floyd 716 716.6 15 60
Forsyth 1123 444.74 15 124
Franklin 250 1071.63 1 17
Fulton 10354 941.97 324 1247
Gilmer 239 760.73 2 25
Glascock 14 462.81 0 0
Glynn 1529 1776.94 9 73
Gordon 519 894.07 18 45
Grady 251 1022.82 4 38
Greene 117 625.1 10 21
Gwinnett 11074 1140.3 182 1315
Habersham 759 1657.21 41 110
Hall 3774 1828.94 63 508
Hancock 227 2770.66 33 38
Haralson 105 341.77 5 17
Harris 421 1212.84 12 47
Hart 109 417.51 0 8
Heard 80 646.73 3 7
Henry 1749 729.16 34 120
Houston 966 615.13 30 159
Irwin 101 1070.71 1 13
Jackson 512 685.41 12 62
Jasper 88 619.76 1 8
Jeff Davis 154 1016.64 3 12
Jefferson 192 1253.84 2 20
Jenkins 138 1609.14 13 31
Johnson 125 1293.86 2 18
Jones 133 465.18 0 7
Lamar 147 759.81 6 15
Lanier 165 1594.05 3 11
Laurens 362 765.39 1 31
Lee 418 1394.68 22 72
Liberty 238 384.47 1 25
Lincoln 62 763.08 2 10
Long 68 341.45 1 2
Lowndes 1830 1552.45 18 105
Lumpkin 165 488.14 4 36
Macon 138 1062.52 9 36
Madison 162 536.83 4 21
Marion 99 1193.78 3 13
McDuffie 150 694.54 8 34
McIntosh 79 542.32 1 3
Meriwether 248 1179.83 3 27
Miller 60 1040.94 0 3
Mitchell 488 2212.55 40 104
Monroe 229 825.91 19 33
Montgomery 52 563.75 0 8
Morgan 78 407.57 0 8
Murray 290 720.3 2 21
Muscogee 2698 1407.95 56 292
Newton 876 779.68 15 119
Non-Georgia Resident 7827 0 50 259
Oconee 227 543.88 13 30
Oglethorpe 105 688.98 7 18
Paulding 838 485.68 16 99
Peach 145 529.68 10 32
Pickens 113 337.01 5 16
Pierce 250 1279.1 5 31
Pike 113 599.15 3 12
Polk 319 733.64 1 18
Pulaski 60 550.81 2 8
Putnam 212 968.7 12 24
Quitman 22 959.02 1 5
Rabun 71 417.99 3 16
Randolph 212 3138.88 25 36
Richmond 1563 772.84 60 256
Rockdale 679 715.04 10 119
Schley 29 549.76 1 7
Screven 108 776.98 7 21
Seminole 55 675.68 2 8
Spalding 555 803.07 33 74
Stephens 303 1150.87 6 38
Stewart 212 3458.97 3 45
Sumter 607 2064.7 50 154
Talbot 93 1510.23 3 15
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 191 751.64 0 11
Taylor 35 439.81 2 11
Telfair 175 1118.64 3 15
Terrell 245 2893.59 28 58
Thomas 586 1318.9 32 83
Tift 969 2373.25 28 120
Toombs 321 1189.64 5 25
Towns 65 540.14 1 10
Treutlen 46 673.6 1 9
Troup 1744 2476.78 38 184
Turner 189 2340.27 18 35
Twiggs 41 507.05 1 10
Union 99 390.76 4 29
Unknown 1485 0 2 38
Upson 387 1472.77 45 48
Walker 372 534.41 12 19
Walton 538 561.5 29 70
Ware 622 1734.86 16 76
Warren 30 575.82 0 13
Washington 183 901.39 1 15
Wayne 158 527.12 0 9
Webster 31 1215.69 2 7
Wheeler 57 720.7 0 2
White 169 532.15 4 33
Whitfield 1765 1686.22 15 78
Wilcox 134 1524.46 15 20
Wilkes 98 978.63 1 18
Wilkinson 113 1266.96 9 30
Worth 354 1757.52 22 58
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,245,239 (1,064,873 reported molecular tests; 180,366 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 114,401* (10.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,996 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 11, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

