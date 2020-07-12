UPDATE (Sunday, July 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 12, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/12/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 116,926 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 12.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 343 1847.96 14 46
Atkinson 194 2328.93 2 25
Bacon 304 2665.73 5 24
Baker 44 1412.07 3 12
Baldwin 645 1451.79 35 80
Banks 156 780.7 1 25
Barrow 634 733.94 26 124
Bartow 960 866.65 44 164
Ben Hill 230 1381.8 1 16
Berrien 173 897.49 0 9
Bibb 1677 1102.2 43 296
Bleckley 88 685.47 1 7
Brantley 140 729.09 3 8
Brooks 224 1424.3 11 22
Bryan 255 651.56 5 31
Bulloch 623 783.97 6 44
Burke 176 787.75 7 35
Butts 342 1358.54 35 32
Calhoun 170 2691.15 6 35
Camden 283 524.81 2 12
Candler 88 812.03 0 5
Carroll 1050 874.13 40 117
Catoosa 359 522.02 8 28
Charlton 109 822.58 2 12
Chatham 2554 874.13 38 266
Chattahoochee 463 4307.38 0 8
Chattooga 81 327.06 2 5
Cherokee 1753 657.5 48 200
Clarke 939 723.54 15 71
Clay 61 2136.6 2 5
Clayton 2811 922.13 82 304
Clinch 115 1727.76 3 11
Cobb 7049 891.61 254 989
Coffee 931 2163 17 124
Colquitt 1280 2819.82 20 91
Columbia 852 537.1 12 71
Cook 242 1387.85 4 24
Coweta 888 584.21 16 65
Crawford 57 466.14 0 7
Crisp 311 1395.31 13 46
Dade 79 488.8 1 5
Dawson 174 643.94 3 27
Decatur 312 1185.32 8 31
DeKalb 8253 1040.53 180 1090
Dodge 141 691.69 2 12
Dooly 223 1664.18 13 44
Dougherty 2160 2402.54 156 476
Douglas 1409 927.55 39 227
Early 306 3015.97 31 29
Echols 197 4963.47 0 6
Effingham 284 443.57 1 27
Elbert 173 913.17 0 11
Emanuel 211 930.99 3 17
Evans 48 449.14 0 4
Fannin 128 486.32 1 11
Fayette 514 437.28 19 49
Floyd 724 724.61 15 60
Forsyth 1148 454.64 15 127
Franklin 261 1118.78 1 17
Fulton 10595 963.9 324 1248
Gilmer 241 767.1 2 25
Glascock 15 495.87 0 0
Glynn 1548 1799.02 9 73
Gordon 527 907.85 18 45
Grady 250 1018.74 4 38
Greene 117 625.1 10 21
Gwinnett 11304 1163.99 183 1323
Habersham 761 1661.57 41 110
Hall 3813 1847.84 63 509
Hancock 228 2782.86 33 38
Haralson 108 351.54 5 17
Harris 425 1224.36 12 48
Hart 113 432.83 0 8
Heard 82 662.89 3 8
Henry 1769 737.5 34 122
Houston 989 629.78 30 159
Irwin 104 1102.51 1 14
Jackson 516 690.76 12 62
Jasper 89 626.8 1 8
Jeff Davis 158 1043.04 3 12
Jefferson 204 1332.2 2 20
Jenkins 139 1620.8 13 31
Johnson 126 1304.21 2 19
Jones 133 465.18 0 8
Lamar 148 764.98 6 15
Lanier 165 1594.05 3 11
Laurens 367 775.96 1 32
Lee 423 1411.36 22 72
Liberty 251 405.47 1 25
Lincoln 64 787.69 2 10
Long 68 341.45 1 2
Lowndes 1844 1564.33 18 105
Lumpkin 170 502.93 4 36
Macon 138 1062.52 9 36
Madison 167 553.4 4 21
Marion 100 1205.84 3 13
McDuffie 156 722.32 8 35
McIntosh 79 542.32 1 3
Meriwether 251 1194.1 3 27
Miller 60 1040.94 0 3
Mitchell 491 2226.15 40 104
Monroe 225 811.48 19 31
Montgomery 54 585.43 0 8
Morgan 80 418.02 0 8
Murray 292 725.27 2 21
Muscogee 2766 1443.44 56 294
Newton 906 806.38 15 119
Non-Georgia Resident 8537 0 50 263
Oconee 236 565.45 13 30
Oglethorpe 106 695.54 7 18
Paulding 854 494.95 16 99
Peach 148 540.64 10 32
Pickens 115 342.98 5 16
Pierce 256 1309.8 5 31
Pike 115 609.76 3 12
Polk 323 742.84 1 18
Pulaski 60 550.81 2 8
Putnam 221 1009.82 12 24
Quitman 22 959.02 1 5
Rabun 81 476.86 3 16
Randolph 212 3138.88 25 36
Richmond 1611 796.58 60 261
Rockdale 700 737.15 11 120
Schley 29 549.76 1 7
Screven 110 791.37 7 21
Seminole 55 675.68 2 8
Spalding 565 817.54 33 75
Stephens 322 1223.03 6 39
Stewart 215 3507.91 3 45
Sumter 610 2074.9 50 154
Talbot 93 1510.23 3 15
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 193 759.51 0 11
Taylor 36 452.37 2 11
Telfair 177 1131.42 3 15
Terrell 248 2929.02 28 58
Thomas 591 1330.15 32 83
Tift 983 2407.54 28 120
Toombs 325 1204.46 5 25
Towns 70 581.69 1 11
Treutlen 46 673.6 1 9
Troup 1750 2485.3 38 184
Turner 189 2340.27 18 35
Twiggs 40 494.68 1 10
Union 109 430.23 4 29
Unknown 1470 0 2 39
Upson 388 1476.58 45 48
Walker 374 537.28 12 19
Walton 543 566.72 29 70
Ware 639 1782.28 16 76
Warren 31 595.01 0 14
Washington 188 926.02 1 15
Wayne 161 537.13 0 9
Webster 31 1215.69 2 7
Wheeler 57 720.7 0 2
White 172 541.6 5 33
Whitfield 1787 1707.24 15 83
Wilcox 135 1535.84 15 20
Wilkes 109 1088.48 1 18
Wilkinson 112 1255.75 9 31
Worth 356 1767.45 22 58
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,266,510 (1,083,416 reported molecular tests; 183,904 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 116,926 * (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,001 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 12, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

