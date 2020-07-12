Woman in custody after shooting at Macon Walmart

Tucker Sargent
Lucy Meeks (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in custody following a shooting Saturday night at Walmart on Gray Highway.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 8 o’clock.

Deputies say they responded to a call of a person shot in the parking lot but found that no one had been shot.

The news release said deputies were told a woman was going to her vehicle when 62-year-old Lucy Meeks of Macon said something to her. When the woman asked what Meeks said, Meeks pulled a pistol and started shooting.

No one was injured.

Meeks was taken into custody on an aggravated assault charge and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

