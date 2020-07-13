Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, local clergy launches ‘Concord Project’ initiative

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Local clergy and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are aiming to bring more neighborhoods together.

The two groups held a news conference Monday at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s Outreach and Restorative Justice Center to announce the new Concord Project initiative.

“The community clergy, as well as the sheriff’s office, have entered in a unique partnership as a means for us to become more culturally sensitive,” said Pastor Christopher Cabiness with New Hope Church.

Pastor Cabiness and others who helped start the Concord Project initiative is working to help make a change.

“As well as to close the door on the stigmas and the challenges that are created in passes within our community,” Cabiness said. “So we are moving forward with this concord project to be preventive.”

The program is designed to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the black community.

“Some of the phases that we are working as it relates to this initiative will be designed for us not only to be culturally sensitive, but for us to be able to engage our community,” Cabiness said. “Whereas the community clergy will be a voice not only for the community but also for law enforcement.”

“Pastor Cabiness from New Hope Baptist reached out to us. He and some others reached out to the Sheriff’s Office about building a bridge into the community,” Sheriff David Davis said. “And having them be connected to the Sheriff’s Office through some initiatives, and some plans and some training.”

Sheriff David Davis says the collective effort will also highlight clergy ride along with deputies.

The Concord Project’s efforts will be housed at the Outreach and Restorative Justice Center.