Dublin City Schools students to return September 8

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin City Schools students will return to school on Tuesday, September 8.
The Board of Education approved the proposed optional 2020-21 school calendar Monday, shifting the first day of school to after Labor Day, according to a school district news release.
Teachers and staff will begin pre-planning August 3-7 with professional learning slated for August 10-26. A pre-assessment day for students based on grade level will be conducted August 27-September 4.
“Tonight’s decision by our BOE will help put our staff in a better position to not only meet the educational needs of our students, but also maintain Student Health, Safety and Wellbeing as we navigate this pandemic,” Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams said.
The district says the 164-day calendar was the result of an effort between school and district staff, which was presented as a survey option for all staff. Parents and community members also took part in a Facebook Live event and provided feedback.
“More than 91 percent of our teachers voted in favor of this calendar option, and it was unanimously supported by our Local School Governance Teams,” Williams continued. “This is a great example of our Charter System flexibility in action, and of the importance of engaging stakeholders at all levels. I want to thank everyone involved in this process.”
