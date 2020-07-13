East Dublin shooting leaves one man dead

|
EAST DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting at a convenience store in East Dublin ends with one man dead.
According to Laurens County Coroner Richard Stanley, 34-year-old Travis Plummer died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.
The incident happened at the Friendly Gus on Central Drive in East Dublin. Plummer was pronounced dead about 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
There are no further details at this time.
Anyone with information
- Call CrimeStoppers at 1.877.68.CRIME
- East Dublin Police Dept at 478.272.6883