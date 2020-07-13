Staying hot this week in Middle Georgia

Cecilia Reeves
This week started hot for many in Middle Georgia with highs in the 90’s and “feels like” temps in the 100’s. Not much will change as we head through the rest of the week, but we are going to increase our rain chances.

Tuesday will be another day with a quick warm up. Temps will warm into the 90’s by lunchtime with full sunshine. By late afternoon a stray shower will be possible, mainly in our southern counties.

Wednesday will bring another hot day with plenty of sunshine, but by afternoon I am expecting more widespread shower activity. While storms will be possible across the area, severe weather is not expected.

High temps through the rest of the week are going to be in the mid and upper 90’s. Showers and storms will be possible pretty much everyday, but not everyone will get rain.

Still monitoring the forecast for the chance that we see some better chances of heavy rain next week.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.