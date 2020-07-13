Staying hot this week in Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

This week started hot for many in Middle Georgia with highs in the 90’s and “feels like” temps in the 100’s. Not much will change as we head through the rest of the week, but we are going to increase our rain chances.

Tuesday will be another day with a quick warm up. Temps will warm into the 90’s by lunchtime with full sunshine. By late afternoon a stray shower will be possible, mainly in our southern counties.



Wednesday will bring another hot day with plenty of sunshine, but by afternoon I am expecting more widespread shower activity. While storms will be possible across the area, severe weather is not expected.



High temps through the rest of the week are going to be in the mid and upper 90’s. Showers and storms will be possible pretty much everyday, but not everyone will get rain.

Still monitoring the forecast for the chance that we see some better chances of heavy rain next week.