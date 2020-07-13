UPDATE (Monday, July 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, July 13, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/13/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 120,569 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, July 13.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 349 1880.29 14 46
Atkinson 196 2352.94 2 25
Bacon 310 2718.34 5 25
Baker 44 1412.07 3 12
Baldwin 654 1472.04 35 80
Banks 158 790.71 2 25
Barrow 645 746.67 27 126
Bartow 1010 911.79 44 164
Ben Hill 230 1381.8 1 16
Berrien 180 933.8 0 9
Bibb 1725 1133.75 43 311
Bleckley 90 701.04 1 7
Brantley 144 749.92 3 8
Brooks 233 1481.53 11 23
Bryan 267 682.22 5 34
Bulloch 660 830.53 6 45
Burke 191 854.89 7 36
Butts 345 1370.46 35 32
Calhoun 169 2675.32 6 35
Camden 301 558.19 2 12
Candler 93 858.17 0 5
Carroll 1101 916.59 40 118
Catoosa 360 523.48 8 28
Charlton 117 882.95 2 12
Chatham 2709 927.18 39 286
Chattahoochee 468 4353.89 0 8
Chattooga 81 327.06 2 5
Cherokee 1799 674.75 48 209
Clarke 977 752.82 15 71
Clay 63 2206.65 2 5
Clayton 2920 957.89 82 308
Clinch 117 1757.81 3 11
Cobb 7235 915.14 256 999
Coffee 942 2188.56 17 127
Colquitt 1289 2839.64 20 94
Columbia 961 605.81 12 73
Cook 248 1422.26 4 25
Coweta 897 590.13 16 65
Crawford 56 457.97 0 7
Crisp 311 1395.31 13 46
Dade 79 488.8 1 5
Dawson 180 666.15 3 28
Decatur 318 1208.11 8 31
DeKalb 8618 1086.55 182 1099
Dodge 141 691.69 2 12
Dooly 224 1671.64 13 44
Dougherty 2173 2417 156 476
Douglas 1461 961.78 39 230
Early 306 3015.97 31 29
Echols 197 4963.47 0 6
Effingham 333 520.1 1 29
Elbert 184 971.23 0 11
Emanuel 215 948.64 3 17
Evans 57 533.36 0 5
Fannin 133 505.32 1 12
Fayette 532 452.6 19 49
Floyd 745 745.63 15 60
Forsyth 1193 472.46 15 133
Franklin 266 1140.21 1 17
Fulton 11080 1008.02 326 1264
Gilmer 257 818.03 2 26
Glascock 15 495.87 0 0
Glynn 1589 1846.67 10 83
Gordon 551 949.2 18 45
Grady 258 1051.34 4 39
Greene 120 641.13 10 21
Gwinnett 11691 1203.84 185 1351
Habersham 771 1683.41 41 110
Hall 3874 1877.4 64 511
Hancock 235 2868.3 33 38
Haralson 114 371.07 5 17
Harris 445 1281.98 12 48
Hart 117 448.16 0 8
Heard 84 679.06 3 8
Henry 1809 754.17 34 122
Houston 1003 638.69 30 159
Irwin 107 1134.32 1 15
Jackson 531 710.84 12 62
Jasper 89 626.8 1 8
Jeff Davis 161 1062.85 3 12
Jefferson 215 1404.04 2 21
Jenkins 142 1655.78 13 31
Johnson 130 1345.62 2 19
Jones 135 472.18 0 8
Lamar 149 770.15 6 16
Lanier 168 1623.03 3 11
Laurens 381 805.56 1 33
Lee 426 1421.37 22 73
Liberty 273 441.01 2 26
Lincoln 67 824.62 2 10
Long 71 356.52 1 2
Lowndes 1908 1618.62 18 105
Lumpkin 178 526.6 4 36
Macon 139 1070.22 9 36
Madison 179 593.17 4 21
Marion 100 1205.84 3 13
McDuffie 164 759.36 8 35
McIntosh 80 549.19 1 4
Meriwether 254 1208.37 3 27
Miller 61 1058.29 0 3
Mitchell 501 2271.49 41 105
Monroe 232 836.73 19 32
Montgomery 55 596.27 0 8
Morgan 81 423.24 0 8
Murray 308 765.01 2 22
Muscogee 2889 1507.62 58 305
Newton 951 846.43 15 120
Non-Georgia Resident 8632 0 54 268
Oconee 243 582.22 13 31
Oglethorpe 108 708.66 7 19
Paulding 879 509.44 16 100
Peach 150 547.95 10 32
Pickens 119 354.91 5 16
Pierce 264 1350.73 5 31
Pike 116 615.06 3 13
Polk 330 758.93 1 18
Pulaski 61 559.99 2 8
Putnam 222 1014.39 12 24
Quitman 22 959.02 1 5
Rabun 86 506.3 3 16
Randolph 212 3138.88 25 36
Richmond 1759 869.76 61 266
Rockdale 721 759.27 11 121
Schley 29 549.76 1 7
Screven 115 827.34 7 21
Seminole 56 687.96 2 8
Spalding 578 836.35 33 76
Stephens 323 1226.83 6 39
Stewart 219 3573.18 3 46
Sumter 620 2108.92 51 155
Talbot 94 1526.47 3 15
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 201 791 0 13
Taylor 36 452.37 2 11
Telfair 182 1163.39 3 15
Terrell 249 2940.83 28 60
Thomas 606 1363.91 32 88
Tift 997 2441.83 28 124
Toombs 329 1219.29 5 25
Towns 70 581.69 1 11
Treutlen 48 702.88 2 9
Troup 1756 2493.82 38 185
Turner 189 2340.27 18 35
Twiggs 40 494.68 1 10
Union 115 453.92 4 29
Unknown 1410 0 2 40
Upson 393 1495.6 45 49
Walker 378 543.03 12 19
Walton 569 593.86 29 70
Ware 669 1865.95 16 76
Warren 34 652.59 0 14
Washington 197 970.35 1 15
Wayne 172 573.83 0 9
Webster 32 1254.9 2 7
Wheeler 60 758.63 0 2
White 174 547.89 5 33
Whitfield 1840 1757.87 15 84
Wilcox 137 1558.59 15 20
Wilkes 115 1148.39 2 19
Wilkinson 118 1323.02 9 32
Worth 355 1762.49 22 58
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,293,902 (1,107,967 reported molecular tests; 185,935 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 120,569 * (10.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,026 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, July 13, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
