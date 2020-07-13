Warner Robins LB Ahmad Walker commits to Liberty

By
Montezz Allen
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins star LB Ahmad Walker has committed to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. He announced the news on Twitter Saturday.

Walker is in the class of 2021. Rivals.com has him listed as a 3-star recruit.

Walker had other offers from schools like Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Memphis, Arkansas State and Tulane.

Walker finished with 127 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 14 sacks last season. He was named Player of the Year in Region 1 5-A and First Team All-Region.

“Well first off, I want to thank God for being in the position that I’m in, and all my family and coaches. I just want to thank them first off. Secondly, what really pulled me in is, off rip, when they offered me, they always showed love, you know.

“The two coaches I talk to the most are Coach Mason and Coach Thomas. I just have a really good relationship with them and they always made it feel like it was home.”

Montezz Allen
Montezz Allen joined 41NBC as a sports reporter in 2019.