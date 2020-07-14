2020 Buckarama Canceled due to COVID-19

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Georgia recently, the Georgia Wildlife Federation decided to cancel the 2020 Buckarama.



Buckarama is a hunting show was scheduled August 14 through 16 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

In a post on the Georgia Wildlife Federation’s Facebook page says, “We appreciate your loyalty throughout the years and look forward to your return in 2021 with both the Fisharama/Turkeyrama and Buckarama. We feel that this is in the best interest of the health and safety of our vendors, staff and attendees. We appreciate your loyalty throughout the years and look forward to your return in 2021 with both the Fisharama/Turkeyrama and Buckarama. We apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause.”