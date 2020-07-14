North Central Health District changes hours at testing sites and call line

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The North Central Health District is changing its hours at its COVID-19 testing sites and its call line.
According to an email from the health district, hours are changing at its county health departments because of the summer heat and to keep patients and staff safe. These new hours go into effect Tuesday, July 14th. Here are the new hours at its county health departments:
Starting Saturday, July 18th, the COVID-19 testing sites will be operating on a rotating weekend schedule. Sites will be open on their assigned weekends on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Sundays by appointment only. Here is the new weekend schedule for the North Central Health District’s COVID-19 testing sites:
The North Central Health District is also changing its COVID-19 testing line hours. The hotline will operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Anyone who needs to schedule a COVID-19 test with one the North Central Health District’s testing sites can call 1-844-987-0099.
For more information about COVID-19, including cases numbers, testing information and guidance, visit NCHD52.org/coronavirus, or use the Georgia COVID-19 Hotline by calling 844-442-2681.
