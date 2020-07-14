Christmas Made in the South festival in Macon canceled due to COVID-19

The Christmas Made in the South team is developing a link on their website so people can support and purchase items from the exhibitors that would attend the festivals. They hope to have that up and running by October 1st.
The post goes on to say that the Christmas Made in the South team will be posting many of their artists and craftsmen’s work on their Facebook page in the fall and they’re looking at doing a Facebook live event.
