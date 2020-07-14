Heat and storm chances return Wednesday

|
Listen to the content of this post:
After a day where Middle Georgia reached 98 degrees, it would be nice to get a break from the heat. Unfortunately, we won’t be getting a break from this 90 degree weather any time soon.
Wednesday will bring the return of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms to Middle Georgia, but not before we heat up. Expect another day of high temperatures in the 90’s and high humidity as well.
Not much changes through the end of the week. We will continue to see the heat and humidity. We will also keep our chance for scattered storms through the end of the week.
Looking ahead to the weekend, no day looks like a total rainout. That being said, Sunday looks like it could bring a better chance for showers and storms.
More rainy days are likely through next week, which will help to finally bring out temperatures down closer to normal.