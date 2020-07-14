Heat and storm chances return Wednesday

Cecilia Reeves
After a day where Middle Georgia reached 98 degrees, it would be nice to get a break from the heat. Unfortunately, we won’t be getting a break from this 90 degree weather any time soon.

Wednesday will bring the return of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms to Middle Georgia, but not before we heat up. Expect another day of high temperatures in the 90’s and high humidity as well.

Not much changes through the end of the week. We will continue to see the heat and humidity. We will also keep our chance for scattered storms through the end of the week.
Looking ahead to the weekend, no day looks like a total rainout. That being said, Sunday looks like it could bring a better chance for showers and storms.

More rainy days are likely through next week, which will help to finally bring out temperatures down closer to normal.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.