Former Warner Robins Councilman Brashear dies at 72

|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Warner Robins City Councilman Mike Brashear has died at 72.
An online obituary says Brashear died on Friday, July 10.
A Florida native and military veteran, Brashear retired in 2013 and began working part-time at McCullough Funeral Home before accepting a full-time position at Happy Hour Service Center, where he served as Director of Operations.
Brashear served two years on Warner Robins City Council in the Post 4 seat before running for mayor in 2013.
He also spent time volunteering at the annual Warner Robins Little League Tournament, serving as United Way Chairman and volunteering at Special Olympics events.
A private funeral service will be held for his family on Wednesday, July 15 at 10 a.m.
Friends can support the family by viewing the services live here.
Brashear will be laid to rest with military honors at Andersonville National Cemetery.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.