Former Warner Robins Councilman Brashear dies at 72

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
15
(FILE: October 2013): Mike Brashear seen in a 41NBC interview ahead of the Warner Robins mayoral election.
Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Warner Robins City Councilman Mike Brashear has died at 72.

An online obituary says Brashear died on Friday, July 10.

A Florida native and military veteran, Brashear retired in 2013 and began working part-time at McCullough Funeral Home before accepting a full-time position at Happy Hour Service Center, where he served as Director of Operations.

Brashear served two years on Warner Robins City Council in the Post 4 seat before running for mayor in 2013.

He also spent time volunteering at the annual Warner Robins Little League Tournament, serving as United Way Chairman and volunteering at Special Olympics events.

A private funeral service will be held for his family on Wednesday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

Friends can support the family by viewing the services live here.

Brashear will be laid to rest with military honors at Andersonville National Cemetery.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleRestaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 6-10
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!