GBI: 4-year-old girl shot, killed in Wilcox County

|
Listen to the content of this post:
ROCHELLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 4-year-old girl is dead after being shot Tuesday afternoon in Wilcox County.
That’s according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which said the Rochelle Police Department and Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI’s Region 13 Perry Office to conduct a death investigation.
The GBI says the child’s father arrived at the Rochelle Police Department at around 2 p.m. and said his daughter had been shot.
The release said Rochelle dispatchers requested a Rochelle officer to respond to the Police Department, and that when the officer arrived, the man had left the area.
Shortly after, the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office learned the man had dropped the child’s body off with family in Seville and left the home.
The child was pronounced dead at that home.
The GBI said the man is known by local law enforcement, which led to a search warrant being obtained for his home at 151 C. Alley Avenue in Rochelle.
“Evidence of a crime was found inside the residence,” the release said. “The male subject was later located and interviewed.”
The GBI will continue its investigation. The child’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for an autopsy.
Evidence from the crime scene will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab. Interviews are still being conducted with witnesses.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.