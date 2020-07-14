List of reopening plans for Middle Georgia school districts

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The COVID-19 pandemic is altering how school will look when students return this fall.

We are doing our best to compile the latest reports we receive from each school district. Contact your school district for the very latest information or if you’re unclear about anything related to the return to school.

Baldwin County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Monday, August 10. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and certain risk factors, it might not be possible for students to return to school in August,” a letter from Superintendent Dr. Noris Price said. “In this scenario, we would offer remote learning for all students in grades K-12 until it is feasible for students to return to some form of in-person instruction.” Click the bold blue link for more information.

Bibb County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Tuesday, September 8. The district will announce a learning method—in-person or virtual—two weeks before that. Click the bold blue link for more information.

Bleckley County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Monday, August 10. The district plans to use flexibility the first two weeks to help parents and students decide which learning option works best for them. Click the bold blue link for more information.

Crawford County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Monday, August 17. Parents choosing to allow their child to participate in the virtual learning instructional model will need to complete a form by Wednesday, July 22. Click the bold blue link for more information.

Dodge County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Thursday, August 6, according to the academic calendar. Click the bold blue link for more information.

Dooly County Schools: The district’s reopening plan says students will return to school on Wednesday, August 5. The district is considering three instructional options: 1) Traditional- 100% in-school, face-to-face instruction with social distancing guidelines 2) Hybrid- a mix of in-school teaching along with a day or two of digital learning from home 3) Digital/Distance- 100% receiving instruction at home using either a school-issued laptop or paper packets. Click the bold blue link for more information.

Dublin City Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Tuesday, September 8. Click the bold blue link for more information.

Hancock County Schools: The academic calendar says students will return to school on Monday, August 3. No other updates are available yet. Click the bold blue link for more information.

Houston County Schools: As of now, the academic calendar says students will return to school on Tuesday, August 4. Instructional models include 1) In-person and 2) Virtual. Click the bold blue link or here for more information: https://www.hcbe.net/learningoptionsfaq

Johnson County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Monday, August 17. “We are planning for students to be on campus August 17, 2020,” Superintendent Eddie Morris wrote in a letter on the district’s website. Click the bold blue link for more information.

Jones County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Monday, August 17. Jones County Virtual Academy has expanded to include grades Kindergarten through 12th. The application deadline is extended through Wednesday, July 15, 2020. JCVA registration paperwork is due by Friday, July 17, 2020 to be eligible for 1st Semester JCVA enrollment. Click the bold blue link for more information.

Laurens County Schools: The 2020-2021 academic calendar says students are expected to return to school on Tuesday, August 4. Click the bold blue link for more information.

Macon County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Monday, August 24. Click the bold blue link for more information.

Monroe County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Monday, August 3. A post on the district’s website says “it may be necessary to delay the start of the school year. We feel strongly that our school year needs to begin with a viable face to face option. Any decision to delay the start of the school year will be announced at the July 21, 2020, school board meeting.” Click the bold blue link for more information.

Peach County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Monday, August 3. Instructional options include 1) In-person instruction and distance learning and 2) 100% distance learning. The district is “in the process of working to assist with providing Internet service in communities throughout the county.” Click the bold blue link for more information.

Pulaski County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Wednesday, August 5 with several guidelines in place. Click the bold blue link for more information.

Taylor County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Monday, August 3. Instructional options include 1) In-person instruction or 2) Online distance learning. “If for some reason we are not able to start on August 3, 2020, we will communicate that to you as soon as possible.” Click the bold blue link for more information.

Treutlen County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Wednesday, August 5, according to the academic calendar. An online option is available. Parents should review and sign a separate commitment for online instruction by July 23. Click the bold blue link for more information.

Twiggs County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Monday, August 17, but all learning for the first nine weeks of the semester will be done virtually. Click the bold blue link for more information.

Washington County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Friday, August 7, according to the academic calendar. Instructional options include 1) Traditional (start Friday, August 7), 2) Hybrid (start Tuesday, August 11), 3) Blended/Remote (all at home). Selections are due by Thursday, July 15. Click the bold blue link for more information.

Wheeler County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Friday, August 7. Instructional options include 1) Traditional/hybrid model or 2) Virtual Model. Click the bold blue link for more information.

Wilkinson County Schools: Students are expected to return to school on Monday, August 3, according to the academic calendar. Instructional options include 1) Hybrid Learning Model or 2) Distant Learning Model. Click the bold blue link for more information.

