The Macon Bacon defeat the Savannah Bananas, 15-10, at Luther Williams Field

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Bacon took down rival Savannah Bananas, 15-10, at Luther Williams Field Tuesday night.
Savannah jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but at two-run homer by Cole Gambill in the bottom of the inning tied the game.
Macon’s Lou Woullard, smacked a three-run jack to center field in the second inning, putting the Bacon up 5-2.
They never trailed from then on.
The Bacon improved to 7-6 with the win. They face the Bananas again Wednesday night, but this time in Savannah.
First pitch is set for 7 o’clock.