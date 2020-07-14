Macon-Bibb County operations change in response to spread of COVID-19

MACON Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Beginning Wednesday, July 15, Macon-Bibb County will implement additional preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Robert Reichert issued an Executive Order on July 9, 2020 requesting people, businesses, and organizations follow CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19. For the Macon-Bibb County government, this means a modification of operations and services to protect the health of employees and residents.

All people visiting government offices should call ahead to make appointments, and masks are strongly encouraged to enter the building;

Park pavilions, sports fields, basketball courts, and playgrounds will be closed while open spaces – including trails and parks – will remain open since people can be socially distant;

Departments and offices will implement telework and staggered schedule plans to minimize interaction between employees and the public;

Plexiglass barriers being installed at desks for people that interact with the public;

Ending the issuance of new Special Event permits; and

Increasing cleaning of public park bathrooms.

Some of these will impact services since access to offices will be limited, and there will be alternating schedules for crews working on roads, in parks, and more. Schedules are being created by departments to make sure services do continue, but there may be a delay in some areas due to a reduced number of available staff. As changes are made within departments, their individual websites will be updated. Please call ahead before visiting to ensure access is available.

“As we move forward together through this challenging time, we ask for your patience and understanding with each other,” says County Manager Dr. Keith Moffett. “We will continue providing essential and needed services, but this will impact how quickly we can respond to requests.”

As the county conducts necessary business, they urge you to follow the CDC guidelines, including: