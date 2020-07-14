Deputies: Man wanted for shooting into vehicle outside Macon restaurant

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
19
Trevon Lamar Davis (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man after deputies say he shot into a vehicle outside a restaurant Tuesday night.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says it happened at Krystal, located at 892 Riverside Drive, around 9:20.

Deputies responded to The Medical Center, Navicent Health in regards to a person shot. Deputies were told a 28-year-old woman had just gotten into her 63-year-old male friend’s vehicle outside the restaurant so that he could give her a ride home.

That’s when deputies say a man, identified as 28-year-old Trevon Lamar Davis of Macon, walked up and began shooting into the vehicle.

The woman was shot multiple times in her upper body. The 63-year-old man, who was not injured, drove her to the hospital. The woman is listed in stable condition at this time.

No one else was injured.

Deputies say Davis fled the scene before they arrived. He has warrants for his arrest in unrelated cases and is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault in this case.

Davis is 5’9″ and weighs about 135 pounds. Deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you know where he is.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous article2020 Buckarama Canceled due to COVID-19
Next articleMacon-Bibb County operations change in response to spread of COVID-19
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!