Deputies: Man wanted for shooting into vehicle outside Macon restaurant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man after deputies say he shot into a vehicle outside a restaurant Tuesday night.
A news release from the sheriff’s office says it happened at Krystal, located at 892 Riverside Drive, around 9:20.
Deputies responded to The Medical Center, Navicent Health in regards to a person shot. Deputies were told a 28-year-old woman had just gotten into her 63-year-old male friend’s vehicle outside the restaurant so that he could give her a ride home.
That’s when deputies say a man, identified as 28-year-old Trevon Lamar Davis of Macon, walked up and began shooting into the vehicle.
The woman was shot multiple times in her upper body. The 63-year-old man, who was not injured, drove her to the hospital. The woman is listed in stable condition at this time.
No one else was injured.
Deputies say Davis fled the scene before they arrived. He has warrants for his arrest in unrelated cases and is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault in this case.
Davis is 5’9″ and weighs about 135 pounds. Deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you know where he is.
