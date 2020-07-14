Middle Georgia State University prepares for return of faculty, students

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Middle Georgia State University prepares for the return of faculty and students.
Classes begin August 12. The university says it has taken preventative measures like social distancing within classrooms to ensure safety on the campus.
“We are social distancing in the classrooms. In our dining facilities, you’ll be able to dine in with social distancing or you’ll have the option with grab and go meals,” said Jennifer Stenander, Vice President of Enrollment Management at MGA.
Stenander says the school will distribute four reusable masks to staff and students. MGA requires masks to be worn inside classrooms and all areas on campus.
“We are a part of the University System of Georgia and that is one of their requirements,” shared Stenander.
The university will transform its conference center and gymnasium into classrooms shortening the roster. This provides students with enough space for social distance.
Stenander says the plan will be implemented on all five MGA campuses.
“Every room will be cleaned. They’re dated when they are cleaned,” said Stenander.
Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, Stenander says Fall enrollment increased by 5 percent.
MGA says it plans to enforce a strict mask-wearing policy. All students must wear a mask when inside the building.
Students can choose from a combination of online and in-person classes.