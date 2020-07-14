Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 6-10

|
Restaurant Report Card: July 6-10
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 6 and Friday, July 10, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Bibb County:
Captain D’s
2460 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2020
Arby’s
4500 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2020
Mi Margarita’s Bar & Grill
4328 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2020
Island Pot
2270 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2020
Arby’s
3952 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2020
Chen’s Wok
4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2020
Margarita’s Mexican Grill
5451 BOWMAN RD STE. 100 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2020
Houston County:
Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Commisary
307 BRAMPTON WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2020
Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Mobile
307 BRAMPTON WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2020
McDonald’s
1413 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Score: 07-08-2020
Best Western Bradbury Inn & Suites (Food Service)
205 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2020
El Jalisciense
1114 HWY 96 STE B-6 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2020
Days Inn (Food Service)
200 A – VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2020
Howard Johnson (Food Service)
100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2020
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2020
Tacos & More
1238 HOUSTON LAKE RD STE 7 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2020
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
102 PLAZA DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2020
Yodee’s Mobile Fresh (Mobile Unit)
12153 GA HWY.224 MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2020
Jones County:
Trish Ann’s
102 BOWEN HILL RD HADDOCK, GA 31033
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2020
Chevy’s Pizza
115 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2020
Laurens County:
Zoner’s Pizza, Wings & Waffle
731 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 61
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2020
Arby’s
2144 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2020
Monroe County:
Subway – Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2020
Georgia Bob’s
114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2020
Putnam County:
Zaxby’s
120 WALMART WAY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2020
Sweet Kneads
103 CLACK CIR NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2020
Lake Oconee Bistro
1130 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2020
Taylor County:
The Wing Shack
107 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-06-2020
Wilkinson County:
G Town Soul Food
236 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2020
