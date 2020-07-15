Face coverings required at Baldwin County buildings

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
8
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Starting Wednesday, anyone who visits a Baldwin County building will be required to wear a face covering.

According to the county’s new policy, children between two and twelve must also wear a face covering. Children under two do not have to wear one.

The county will provide masks, face coverings or face shields to its employees. Signs will be posted about the face covering requirement. The county will also educate employees on how to safely work and communication with people who cannot wear a face covering. Employees also may need to remove the face covering if someone needs to read lips or see facial expressions to communicate.

The county is reminding residents that they can do Baldwin County business online or over the phone. Different department web pages and phone numbers can be found at baldwincountyga.com 