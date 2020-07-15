Another new high set for COVID-19 patients in Georgia hospitals

|
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is hitting a new peak of people hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, reaching almost 2,800 people currently in health care institutions Wednesday.
Overall, the state reached nearly 128,000 confirmed infections from the respiratory disease, continuing a rapid increase in cases, with deaths nearing 3,100.
Gov. Brian Kemp faces a Wednesday deadline to extend some executive orders governing the state’s response to the pandemic.
The state has been seeking new hospital beds to handle the record-setting number of people admitted with the virus.
The 637-bed Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon reported on Wednesday that it is at capacity, but added that it is not because of COVID-19.
The Kemp administration on Tuesday signed a deal with Piedmont Healthcare to open 62 beds in a new tower at the system’s main Atlanta hospital.