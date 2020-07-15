County leaders introduce three-part plan for Confederate statues’ removal

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – County leaders announced a three-part plan this week that includes the removal of Confederate statues.

The idea started from another proposal to renovate the corner of Cotton Ave and Second Street into a plaza that included moving the Confederate statue in the location to another area.

The proposal changed into the three-part plan by Mayor Robert Reichert and Commissioner Virgil Watkins. However, some commissioners like Valerie Wynn, Mallory Jones, and Joe Allen oppose the proposal.

“This is history. I’ve seen people come into our community take pictures with these monuments, sit with these monuments in both cases,” Wynn said. “I think we shouldn’t take this away from our history and our community. It needs to stay here.”

Commissioner Elaine Lucas of District 3 says the three-part plan would improve the downtown area.

“It also calls for doing something as far as upgrading Rosa Parks Square which is something that a lot of people have called for,” Lucas said. “Then it offers an opportunity to bring some peace to this community.”

She says the changes could also prevent the statues from being vandalized again.

“There being vandalized over and over and over, so hopefully the move will ensure that those statues will be safer and safer locations,” Lucas said.

The project totals $5 million dollars and will be voted on again for final approval from all commissioners.

